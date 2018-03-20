CEFC chairman to step down, company announcement expected soon - source

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy Chairman Ye Jianming will step down from his position at the Chinese conglomerate, and the company is expected to make an announcement on the move soon, a company executive briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

Ye’s departure would come after Reuters and other media reported that Ye, who founded the company in 2002, had been investigated for suspected economic crimes.

A spokesman for the company said he could not confirm the move. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen; writing by Josephine Mason Editing by Eric Meijer)