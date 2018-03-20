FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 20, 2018 / 1:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEFC chairman to step down, company announcement expected soon - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy Chairman Ye Jianming will step down from his position at the Chinese conglomerate, and the company is expected to make an announcement on the move soon, a company executive briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.

Ye’s departure would come after Reuters and other media reported that Ye, who founded the company in 2002, had been investigated for suspected economic crimes.

A spokesman for the company said he could not confirm the move. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen; writing by Josephine Mason Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.