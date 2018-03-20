FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 20, 2018 / 4:49 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

CITIC Group in talks for up to 49 pct stake in CEFC unit - CEFC exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy is in talks with China’s state-run CITIC Group for CITIC to take a maximum 49 percent stake in the private conglomerate’s European unit, a CEFC executive briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A CEFC spokesman said he couldn’t immediately comment on the matter.

CEFC Europe said late on Monday that the firm’s activities in Czech Republic would continue, and a new unnamed Chinese shareholder would join the firm.

Czech news website www.tyden.cz said without naming its sources the new shareholder would be China’s state-owned CITIC Group, and that it would take a 49 percent stake in CEFC Europe. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.