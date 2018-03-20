CITIC Group in talks for up to 49 pct stake in CEFC unit - CEFC exec

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy is in talks with China’s state-run CITIC Group for CITIC to take a maximum 49 percent stake in the private conglomerate’s European unit, a CEFC executive briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A CEFC spokesman said he couldn’t immediately comment on the matter.

CEFC Europe said late on Monday that the firm’s activities in Czech Republic would continue, and a new unnamed Chinese shareholder would join the firm.

Czech news website www.tyden.cz said without naming its sources the new shareholder would be China’s state-owned CITIC Group, and that it would take a 49 percent stake in CEFC Europe. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)