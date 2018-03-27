FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

CEFC Europe says not planning sale of Czech real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - A reported plan by Chinese conglomerate CEFC China Energy to sell its global real estate portfolio does not include assets in the Czech Republic, a spokesman for the Czech-based unit CEFC Europe said.

“I read about it in the morning, it does not concern projects in the Czech Republic,” CEFC Europe spokesman Pavel Bednar said.

Bloomberg news agency quoted unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter as saying almost 100 properties were up for sale, including office buildings, hotels, residential apartments and industrial facilities, with a total book value of over $3.2 billion.

CEFC owns several hotels, office buildings and a football stadium in Prague. (Reporting by Robert Muller Writing by Jan Lopatka)

