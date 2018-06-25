FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 10:02 AM / in 3 hours

Czech anti-monopoly watchdog clears CITIC takeover of CEFC's Czech assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - The Czech anti-monopoly office UOHS has cleared Chinese state-owned CITIC Group Corporation’s takeover of most of the Czech-based assets held by China’s struggling conglomerate CEFC, the watchdog said on Monday.

The Czech assets involved are the CEFC Europe firm, holding interests in hotels, real estate, engineering and a sports club, and Lapasan, through which CEFC holds a majority stake in beer brewer Lobkowicz.

The UOHS did not mention Czech airline Travel Service in which a separate China-based CEFC entity holds a 49.9 percent interest. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

