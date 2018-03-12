FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 12, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated a day ago

Czech group J&T seeks CEFC assurances before deal on raising stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Czech-Slovak financial company J&T Finance Group said on Monday it would be unacceptable to conclude a deal giving China’s CEFC a bigger stake in its business if the Chinese group cannot explain the latest media reports surrounding it.

“If CEFC does not disprove satisfactorily news of major economic problems of the group and clearly explain the reasons of the alleged prosecution of its senior official, the completion of the long-prepared transaction for entry to J&T Finance Group is unacceptable,” J&T said in a statement.

CEFC holds 9.9 percent in J&T and is seeking to raise that to 50 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.