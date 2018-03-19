FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Czech president's office says CEFC chairman Ye Jianming under probe, to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese officials have told a Czech delegation sent to Shanghai that chairman of Chinese firm CEFC Ye Jianming was under investigation for suspicions of breaking the law, the Czech presidential office said.

The office said in a statement the delegation it sent to China had also been informed by CEFC that Ye was leaving his post and the company’s shareholder structure.

CEFC has investments in the Czech Republic, and Ye has also held the post of an adviser to Czech President Milos Zeman.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Ye was under investigation for suspected economic crimes. The company at the time denied the investigation. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
