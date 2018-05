May 14 (Reuters) - CEFC Shanghai International Group Ltd, a subsidiary of troubled China CEFC Energy, said on Monday it is uncertain whether it can pay the principal and interest on bonds worth 2.09 billion yuan ($329.82 million) due May 21.

CEFC Shanghai International is facing major pressure on its operations, the company said in a filing to Shanghai Clearing House. ($1 = 6.3368 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)