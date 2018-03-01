FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Czech group J&T says not affected by CEFC investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Czech financial company J&T Finance Group (JTFG) said on Thursday it was not affected by reports that the chairman of its minority shareholder, the Chinese group CEFC, has been investigated for suspected economic crimes.

CEFC holds 9.9 percent in JTFG. The Czech group said it did not have any direct or indirect uncovered exposure to CEFC and any potential negative impact on CEFC would not threaten JTFG’s stability.

“We are in contact with representatives of CEFC in the Czech Republic and are monitoring the situation,” JTFG said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman

