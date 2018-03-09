China's Huarong Asset buys 36.2 pct stake in CEFC China unit - filing

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - State-controlled Chinese asset manager Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has bought a 36.2 percent stake in the subsidiary of CEFC China Energy that is acquiring a $9.1 billion stake in Russia’s Rosneft, a filing by the CEFC subsidiary showed on Friday.

A subsidiary of asset manager Huarong acquired the stake in CEFC Hainan in two tranches, in December and in February, the filing by CEFC Hainan showed.

