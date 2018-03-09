FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

China's Huarong Asset buys 36.2 pct stake in CEFC China unit - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - State-controlled Chinese asset manager Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has bought a 36.2 percent stake in the subsidiary of CEFC China Energy that is acquiring a $9.1 billion stake in Russia’s Rosneft, a filing by the CEFC subsidiary showed on Friday.

A subsidiary of asset manager Huarong acquired the stake in CEFC Hainan in two tranches, in December and in February, the filing by CEFC Hainan showed.

CEFC and CEFC Hainan did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Lin Qi; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

