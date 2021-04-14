China to conduct stress tests on 4,024 banks in 2021 - c.bank publication

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will conduct stress tests on all 4,024 banking institutions in the country in 2021 to improve the ability to identify financial risks, according to a central bank publication.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will also closely monitor financial risks related to climate change, and conduct stress tests an appropriate time, China Finance reported on Wednesday.

It will also work with other financial regulators on exploring a prudential management framework on climate change-related financial risks, it added.

China Finance is a bimonthly magazine of the PBOC. (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan, and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)