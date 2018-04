HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will relax its informal window guidance for the upper limit of commercial banks’ deposit interest rates, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

When contacted by Reuters, the People’s Bank of China declined to comment immediately. (Reporting By Xiaowen Bi in HONG KONG and Li Zheng in SHANGHAI, Writing by Shu Zhang and Ryan Woo in BEIJING)