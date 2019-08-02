Bonds News
China central bank will maintain prudent monetary policy in H2

HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will maintain prudent monetary policy in the second half of this year and strengthen countercyclical adjustments to keep liquidity ample.

It will also fine-tune its policy at appropriate time and comprehensively use multiple monetary tools as a prudent monetary policy should neither be too tight nor too loose, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

