China asks banks, internet firms to clearly disclose annualised interest rates for all loan products

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s central bank asked financial institutions on Wednesday to clearly disclose annualised interest rates for all loan products, in order to enhance consumer protection.
The notice also asked other entities - including deposit-taking institutions, auto loan companies, consumer finance companies, micro loan firms, as well as internet platforms that advertise loan products - to disclose these rates.
