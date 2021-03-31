Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

China asks banks, internet firms to clearly disclose annualised interest rates for all loan products

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s central bank asked financial institutions on Wednesday to clearly disclose annualised interest rates for all loan products, in order to enhance consumer protection.

The notice also asked other entities - including deposit-taking institutions, auto loan companies, consumer finance companies, micro loan firms, as well as internet platforms that advertise loan products - to disclose these rates.

Reporting by Cheng Leng and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens

