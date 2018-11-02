China to step up control of financial holding companies

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will speed up regulations governing financial holding companies to help control their debt risk and high-leverage investments.

The regulator will set capital adequacy ratio and debt-to-asset ratio requirements on financial holding firms, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a financial stability report released on its website.

The PBOC also seeks to strengthen supervision over financial holding companies’ transactions, the report said. (Reporting By Beijing monitoring desk and Shu Zhang; Editing by Nick Macfie)