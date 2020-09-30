Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's c.bank, banking and insurance regulator establish countercyclical capital buffer mechanism

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China’s central bank and the country’s banking and insurance regulator said they would establish a countercyclical capital buffer mechanism on Wednesday.

They will regularly assess and adjust countercyclical capital buffer requirements to prevent systemic financial risks, according to a statement posted on the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) website.

The mechanism will be effective from Wednesday, the statement said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Twinnie Sui; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

