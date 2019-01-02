China's c.bank relaxes conditions for financing of small enterprises

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it will relax its assessment criteria for funding of small enterprises.
“This will help expand the coverage of preferential policies for inclusive financing for small enterprises and will also allow financial institutions to meet the lending needs of these enterprises,” the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website www.pbc.gov.cn.
Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; editing by John Stonestreet