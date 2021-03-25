China central bank says to deepen exchange rate reform

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday said it would deepen exchange rate reform and increase yuan exchange rate flexibility, as well as improve the green financial system in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

In a statement issued after its first-quarter monetary policy committee meeting in Beijing, the People’s Bank of China also said it would keep yuan exchange rates basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels, and keep liquidity reasonably ample.