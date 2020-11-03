China says to impose anti-dumping charges on 3-methyphenol chemical

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on imports of the chemical 3-methyphenol from the United States, the European Union and Japan.

Effective from Nov. 6, China will impose charges on imports of 3-methyphenol, a chemical used for making paints and vitamins, ranging between 27.9% and 131.7% with the higher rates targeted at U.S. producers.