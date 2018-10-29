Germany's BASF says in MOU with China Sinopec to build steam cracker in Nanjing

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German chemical giant BASF said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Sinopec Corp to build a steam cracker with annual capacity of one million tonnes in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing.

The German firm said a joint pre-feasibility study on the cracker will be concluded by end-2018.

Additionally, the companies will explore new business opportunities in China’s fast-growing battery materials market, it said.