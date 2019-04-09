China's CIC says Peng Chun appointed as chairman

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) said on Tuesday that Peng Chun has been named its chairman.

The company made the annoucement on its website.

Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that Peng, who has been chairman of Bank of Communications , would become CIC’s chairman.

On Tuesday, Bank of Communications said Peng had resigned due to a job change, but it did not say what the new post was.

The position of CIC chairman has been vacant for the past two years. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)