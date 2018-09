BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) -

* China’s CNOOC Ltd started producing crude oil at 1/3/8/9 block of the Penglai 19-3 oilfield off north China’s Bohai Bay, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

* The new block currently has two wells in production and daily output is expected to reach a peak rate of 58,700 barrels in 2020

* CNOOC Ltd owns 51 percent of the block and acts as operator, while U.S. firm Conocophillips owns 49 percent (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Susan Fenton)