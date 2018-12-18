Company News
CNOOC inks agreements with 9 firms for oil, gas exploration in S. China

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* CNOOC Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed strategic agreements with nine foreign companies to conduct exploration at two oil and gas blocks in southern China

* The nine companies are: Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips , Equinor, Husky Energy Inc, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co, Australia’s Roc Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, SK Innovation and Total

* Exploration will take place in Block A and B in the Pearl River Mouth Basin offshore Guangdong province

* Block A covers an area of 15,300 square metres (165,000 square feet) and is in water depths of 80 to 120 metres (262 to 394 feet)

* Block B has an area of 48,700 square metres with water depth ranging from 500 metres to 3,000 metres (Reporting by Meng Meng; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

