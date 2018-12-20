CORRECTED-CNOOC inks agreements with 9 firms for oil, gas exploration in S. China

(Corrects to show the deal was inked by CNOOC Group not CNOOC Ltd)

* CNOOC Ltd said on Tuesday its parent group China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group) has signed strategic agreements with nine foreign companies to conduct exploration at two oil and gas blocks in southern China

* The nine companies are: Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips , Equinor, Husky Energy Inc, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co, Australia’s Roc Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, SK Innovation and Total

* Exploration will take place in Block A and B in the Pearl River Mouth Basin offshore Guangdong province

* Block A covers an area of 15,300 square metres (165,000 square feet) and is in water depths of 80 to 120 metres (262 to 394 feet)

* Block B has an area of 48,700 square metres with water depth ranging from 500 metres to 3,000 metres