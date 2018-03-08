FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 2:02 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

China's CNPC says to buy 30-pct stake in Brazilian fuel distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s CNPC said on Thursday that its international unit, PetroChina International Co, has agreed to buy a 30-percent stake in Brazilian oil products trader TT Work, as it pushes to expand abroad.

Privately-owned TT Work is Brazil’s fourth largest oil products distributor, with more than 13 storage facilities serving 2,200 petrol stations in the South American country, according to a statement from state-owned CNPC. No financial details were disclosed.

The step comes as PetroChina’s oil and gas trading arm looks to expand globally almost a year after a veteran fuel marketing executive took charge of the business. Reuters reported on the international expansion plan in December.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason

