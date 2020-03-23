China's CPECC wins $204 mln Majnoon contract in Iraq

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) -

* China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has won a $203.5 million engineering contract to treat sour gas at Majnoon oilfield in Iraq

* The project, due to be completed within 29 months, aims to build sour gas treatment facility with daily capacity of 4.39 million cubic metres, according to a statement issued by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), parent company of CPECC, on Monday

* Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield, operated by state-run Basra Oil Co, is now producing around 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) and plans to boost output to 450,000 bpd in 2021. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh)