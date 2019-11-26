CORRECTED-China's CPECC wins $121 mln West Qurna-1 contract from Iraq

(Corrects by removing “subsidiary” from the headline)

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has won a $121 million engineering contract to upgrade the facilities that are used to extract gas during crude oil production at West Qurna-1 oilfield in Iraq

* The project, due to be completed within 27 months, aims to boost crude oil production capacity at the oilfield, according to a statement issued by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), parent company of CPECC, on Tuesday

* Iraq’s West Qurna-1 oilfield, developed by Exxon Mobil , produces 480,000 barrels of crude oil per day (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue)