Crude output falls in 2018 at China's top Daqing oil field

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Crude oil output at CNPC’s Daqing oil field, China’s largest, fell to 32 million tonnes in 2018, down more than 6 percent from a year earlier, the state-owned oil company reported in its official newspaper.

The fall came despite mounting efforts from the producer to increase domestic output, with Daqing accounting for nearly one third of CNPC’s crude production inside China.

China’s national oil and gas producers have pledged to expand domestic oil and gas exploration and production to help boost national energy security.

CNPC is having to use more non-traditional drilling techniques at the ageing oilfield, with crude output in 2018 down about 20 percent from the field’s peak annual output of 40 million tonnes in 2008.

Daqing also pumped 4.33 billon cubic meters of natural gas in 2018, up from 4 billion cubic meters in 2017, the newspaper said.