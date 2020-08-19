China's Daqin railway resumes operations after derail accident

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China’s major coal railway, the Daqin line, resumed operations on Tuesday afternoon after a cargo train was derailed in an accident on Aug. 17, an official from Daqin Railway Co said on Wednesday.

The railway, connecting the major coal mining region of Shanxi and northern port city of Qinhuangdao, is the biggest line transporting coal, by volume, in China.

The company official did not give further details on the cause of the accident or any casualties. (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Tom Daly and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)