China launches probe on coal prices, will crack down on speculation

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China’s state planner and market regulator have jointly launched an investigation on coal prices and will crack down on speculation and hoarding, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday.

The NDRC said in a statement that soaring coal prices have added a burden on downstream sectors, and are having a negative effect on the development of the real economy. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)