China to support more medium, long-term coal contracts - state planner

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China will support more medium and long-term contracts between coal suppliers and buyers, the state planner said on Wednesday, adding that it will pay special attention to medium or long-term contracts of more than 200,000 tonnes.

The measures outlined by the National Development and Reform Commission come as the country sees robust demand for coal during the peak winter heating season. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)