China COFCO says to buy $100 mln pork from Danish Crown by 2020

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned agriculture conglomerate COFCO said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy $100 million worth of pork from top European pork producer Danish Crown by 2020, to help plug a domestic pork shortage following a widespread pig disease.

