November 6, 2019 / 11:58 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

China COFCO says to buy $100 mln pork from Danish Crown by 2020

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned agriculture conglomerate COFCO said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy $100 million worth of pork from top European pork producer Danish Crown by 2020, to help plug a domestic pork shortage following a widespread pig disease.

The two companies signed a preliminary purchase agreement on the sidelines of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; writing by Chen Aizhu in Singapore, editing by Louise Heavens)

