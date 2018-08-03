FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 12:15 PM / in an hour

China's COFCO to invest $3.5 bln in Tianjin over 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* COFCO, China’s largest state-owned agricultural firm, says it will invest 24 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) in northern Chinese city of Tianjin over the next five years

* The company, which signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin on Friday, will invest in the second phase of its existing 4,000 tonne/day oilseed crushing plant in the city

* It will build a 20,000 square metre alcohol product warehouse in Tianjin, according to a statement on COFCO’s website

* Scope of investment will also include modern agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, food production and processing, and real estate development

* Investment will safeguard supply of grain and edible oil to Tianjin and nearby Chinese capital Beijing once projects are completed, COFCO says ($1 = 6.8585 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly and Hallie Gu; editing by Jason Neely)

