China's COFCO to buy 1 bln yuan of beef, mutton from JBS Australia and Anzco Foods

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China’s COFCO Meat, a subsidiary of the COFCO Group, has signed agreements to buy over 1 billion yuan ($145 million) of beef and mutton from JBS Australia and New Zealand’s Anzco Foods, according to a statement from the company.

The agreements, signed at China’s first International Import Expo, would help to meet surging local demand for high quality meat, the statement said.

JBS Australia and Anzco already supply beef and mutton to COFCO Meat.