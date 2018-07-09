China's COFCO names Lu Jun new chairman

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Major Chinese grains trader COFCO Corp said on Monday it has named Lu Jun, former chairman of state grains stockpiler Sinograin, as its new chairman, replacing Zhao Shuanglian who has retired.

Lu Jun previously served as deputy president at state-owned COFCO, before moving to Sinograin in 2013, according to COFCO’s website.

The change comes at a critical time for COFCO which is still integrating two overseas acquisitions in a bid to become the world’s biggest food trader.