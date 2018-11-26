COMAC names China Southern general manager as a deputy party boss -report

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) has named China Southern Airlines General Manager Tan Wangeng as a new deputy party boss, a publication run by the country’s aviation regulator reported on Monday.

China Civil Aviation Magazine said on its website that the announcement was made at the Chinese state planemaker’s party committee meeting.

COMAC and China Southern did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)