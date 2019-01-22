Shanghai exchange to scrap position-based margin system

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), one of China’s biggest commodity derivatives markets, is to end its current system of determining margin requirements based on the size of an investor’s position, it said on Tuesday.

* In futures trading margin refers to the minimum amount of capital that must be deposited in an investor’s account in order to trade.

* The new system, to take effect from March 18 as part of a change to ShFE’s risk-management measures, will stipulate a fixed trading margin for each traded commodity.

* The rule change applies to all base metals as well as gold, silver, steel rebar, wire rod, bitumen and natural rubber futures contracts, according to an explanation of the new system on ShFE’s website.

* The change is being made in response from calls to the market and will reduce transaction costs on the most-active commodity contracts and improve the efficiency of market operations, ShFE said. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by David Goodman)