Shanghai exchange waives futures products delivery fee from Jan 2021-Jan 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Friday it would waive the delivery fee for all its commodities futures products from Jan. 9, 2021 until Jan. 10, 2022.

The exchange also said the delivery fee for all its internationalized products - open to foreign traders - will also be waived for the same time period.

The Shanghai exchange is known for its base metals contracts such as copper, aluminium and zinc, as well as fuel oil and rubber. It also trades precious metals gold and silver, while its contracts open to foreign investors include crude oil and bonded copper futures. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Mark Potter)