December 24, 2019

China lists non-ferrous metals ETF on Shenzhen exchange

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) -

* China listed its first non-ferrous metals exchange traded fund (ETF) on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

* TheDacheng Nonferrous Metals Futures ETF, which tracks ShFE’s non-ferrous metals futures prices, is China’s second commodity ETF to be listed.

* The Huaxia Feed Soymeal Futures ETF was earlier listed on the Shenzhen exchange on December 5.

* Commodity ETFs focus on either a single commodity or several futures contracts, and typically track commodities futures price indexes. (Reporting by Emily Chow, editing by Louise Heavens)

