Shanghai Futures Exchange hikes fuel oil margin requirements

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange on Tuesday said it would raise margin requirements and transaction fees on fuel oil futures contracts from Sept. 1, its second adjustment to commodity trading in four days.

The exchange, one of China's major commodity derivatives markets, said it would double margin requirements for fuel oil futures contracts from 20 percent to 40 percent and hike the transaction fee from 0.002 percent to 0.2 percent of the total value. On Aug. 11, the bourse moved to limit intraday positions and raise transaction fees on steel rebar contracts with effect from Aug. 15 as it looked to ease volatile trade.