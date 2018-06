BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) -

* China Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said on Friday it would raise margin requirements for thermal coal futures contracts to 8 percent and trading limits to 6 percent from June 14

* It will also raise margin requirements for rapeseed oil futures contracts to 7 percent and trading limits to 5 percent from June 14 (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue)