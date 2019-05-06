CORRECTED-China's Dalian exchange says to open soybean, soymeal futures to foreign investors

(Correct paragraph 2 to show that both yuan and dollar are currently allowed for iron ore margin deposits)

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodities Exchange will open one of its soybean futures contracts to foreign investors this year, along with futures for soymeal, soyoil and palm oil, a senior official from the bourse told reporters on Monday.

The exchange will also consider allowing the use of currencies other than yuan and the U.S. dollar to pay margin deposits for iron ore trading, said Wang Weijun, Dalian’s vice general manager. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Writing by Meng Meng)