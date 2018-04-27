China state gas producers must sign supply contracts by end-April - NDRC

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s state-run natural gas producers are required to sign supply contracts with major users by the end of this month, an official from the country’s top economic planner said on Friday.

China’s gas demand will maintain strong growth this year amid a continued gasification drive and an improving economy, Zhao Chenxi, a spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a press conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)