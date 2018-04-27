UPDATE 1-China state gas producers must sign supply contracts by end-April -NDRC

(Adds detail, background)

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s state-run natural gas producers are required to sign supply contracts with major users by the end of this month, an official from the country’s top economic planner said on Friday.

China’s gas demand will maintain strong growth this year amid a continued gasification drive and an improving economy, said Zhao Chenxi, head of the bureau of economic operations adjustment for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), at a press conference in Beijing.

Contracts should cover supply cuts to some major users during China’s peak winter heating season, which runs from mid-November to mid-March, stipulating the duration of such cuts and the volume to be reduced, Zhao said.

Parts of China suffered from gas shortages in the 2017/18 winter as demand surged amid a sweeping campaign to switch millions of households and thousands of businesses from coal to natural gas for environmental reasons.

The drive ultimately proved to be too ambitious and was scaled back as gas supplies to the residential sector were prioritised, leaving industrial users short.

Last month, NDRC chairman He Lifeng said China would take measures to ensure future gas supply, including by building more storage and pipelines.