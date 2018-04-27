UPDATE 2-China state gas producers must sign supply contracts by end-April

* Gas producers to sign supply contracts by end-April -NDRC

* Contracts to include planned cuts to some users - official

* Targets set to build new storage by 2020 (Adds official’s comment; storage targets)

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s state-run natural gas producers have been told to sign annual supply contracts with major users by the end of this month, a senior planning official said on Friday, as the country seeks to avoid a repeat of this winter’s severe gas shortages.

Freezing weather and a sweeping campaign to switch millions of homes and businesses from coal to natural gas to tackle smog led to a supply crunch earlier this year. Supplies were cut to some industrial users as authorities prioritised households.

“We remain under big pressure to ensure sufficient supplies this winter ... we shall have more adequate preparations,” said Zhao Chenxi, head of the bureau of economic operations adjustment at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Demand for gas is expected to grow strongly this year as Beijing promotes the cleaner-burning fuel and the economy improves, Zhao told a media briefing.

China’s gas demand grew by nearly 10 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to 71.2 billion cubic meters from a year earlier, following a 15 percent jump in calendar 2017.

Zhao said the annual contracts should include details of any supply cuts for major users during the peak winter heating season, which runs from mid-November to mid-March, stipulating the duration of such cuts and the volume to be reduced.

China has already pledged to build more gas pipelines and storage facilities to help ensure adequate gas supplies in the future.

STORAGE TARGET

NDRC officials said on Friday that gas suppliers — mainly the country’s national oil producers CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC — will be required to have storage facilities able to meet at least 10 percent of their contracted sales by 2020.

Local authorities will need to have sufficient storage to cover three days’ consumption in their administrative regions, and city gas distributors must have storage equal to five percent of their annual supplies within the same timeframe.

Market-based pricing will also be introduced to boost investment in the sector, the officials said, without elaborating.

China operates 25 gas storage facilities with a total working volume of 11.7 billion cubic metres, equal to less than 5 percent of the country’s gas consumption. This is well below the 20 percent mark for top gas consumers such as the United States and Russia.

Industry analysts have said China’s regulated gas pricing and near-monopoly in key distribution infrastructure are hurdles to future growth.