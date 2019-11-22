China regulator approves launch of PTA, rapeseed meal, iron ore options

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* China’s securities regulator said on Friday it had approved the launch of PTA, methanol, rapeseed meal, iron ore, and gold options

* PTA and methanol options contracts will be launched on December 16, while rapeseed meal options contracts will start trading on Jan. 16, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its official Weibo account

* Iron ore option contracts will be launched on Dec. 9 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Edmund Blair)