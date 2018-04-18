FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 1:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China soymeal futures prices rise 0.7 pct in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) -

* China’s soymeal futures rose 0.7 percent to 3,226 yuan ($513.66) per tonne in early trade on Wednesday as China’s initial ruling in an anti-dumping probe into U.S. sorghum imports takes effect.

* China said on Tuesday that it will slap hefty anti-dumping deposits on imports of U.S. sorghum from Wednesday.

* The most-active rapeseed meal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange for delivery in September rose 0.2 percent to 2,663 yuan per tonne.

* The most active soybean futures traded on Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.3 percent to 3,905 yuan per tonne.

* Soy is mainly used in livestock feed and spirits industry. ($1 = 6.2804 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
