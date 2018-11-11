Chinese Labor Unrest
Zhengzhou bourse to open PTA futures to overseas investors from Nov 30 - China state media

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China will allow overseas investors to trade purified terephthalic acid (PTA) futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange from Nov. 30, the state-run Shanghai Securities News reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source in charge of the matter.

China has started to open up its vast derivatives market to the world this year, internationalising the Dalian iron ore futures contract in May and launching a long-awaited crude oil futures contract in Shanghai, which is also open to foreign investors, in March.

The Shanghai Securities News also reported that urea futures were now awaiting approval for listing in Zhengzhou. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Liangping Gao; Editing by Toby Chopra)

