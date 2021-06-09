UPDATE 1-China renews focus on commodity prices as producer inflation spikes

(Adds analyst comment, background)

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China’s state planner on Wednesday renewed its pledge to step up monitoring of commodity prices and strengthen supervision of spot and futures markets, as producer inflation in the country hit its highest in more than 12 years.

The statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) came shortly after China reported a 9% year-on-year jump in its producer price index (PPI) in May - the fastest annual pace since September 2008 - amid price increases in crude oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals.

It marks the latest vow by the Chinese government to crack down on this year’s surge in commodity prices, which has squeezed profits for manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s industry ministry and market regulator, as well as the NDRC itself, have previously urged companies not to jack up prices and said they would tackle speculators.

John Johnson, CEO of commodities consultancy CRU in China, noted the PPI data was “already looking backward,” and reflected raw material price increases in April and May.

“But some commodity prices appear to have corrected or responded since then with a mixture of movements in all directions,” he added in an email.

The Chinese government’s previous interventions - made as commodities such as copper, iron ore and coal scaled record highs - had some effect, initially sending commodity prices sharply lower.

This month, benchmark London copper prices are down 3.3% but are still up more than 27% so far in 2021.

Prices for key steelmaking ingredient iron ore, for which China relies heavily on imports, are up more than 7% and have gained more than 35% so far this year.

“Going forward I would expect these (PPI) numbers to slow down,” Johnson said. “If not, then the government will likely have more cards to play to protect the downstream economy.” (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue and Mark Potter)