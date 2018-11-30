China's Dalian Commodity Exchange to launch swap trading

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said it will launch swap trades from Friday, seeking to offer more hedging tools to investors, without specifying which products will be eligible for the trading.

Traders will need to have no less than 5 million yuan ($719,859) in registered capital and a clean credit record to be able to participate in swap trading, the exchange said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 6.9458 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)